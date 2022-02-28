BAP submitted bill for giving GB provincial status catches ire of GB lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting development, a group of Senators from Balochistan have submitted a constitutional Amendment Bill in the senate for granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan which has caught ire of the GB lawmakers.

The senators of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) including Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Kauda Babad and Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai have submitted the bill known as ‘Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 2022’ here on Monday.

Interestingly, the ministers, lawmakers and other representatives from GB were surprised to know about the development as the draft bill submitted by the senators was quite contradictory to the one being proposed by the regional government in consultation with stakeholders.

A minister of GB, who is also actively engaged in the drafting and consultation of the reform bill, claimed that the bill submitted by the senators has nothing to do with the already under-discussion draft bill.

“The senators from Balochistan have neither consulted us nor have they discussed with the stakeholders before submitting the bill. We have serious reservations over the bill which does not include the required amendments in the constitution for granting provincial status to GB,” the minister said.

“Surprisingly, the political party of Balochistan (BAP) has even no existence/presence in GB. The party has even not discussed with any political party of GB before submitting the bill,” said a member of the 18-member committee of GB which is presently discussing the proposed amendment bill in Islamabad.

According to an official source, the committee of ministers, bureaucrats and representatives of opposition parties in GB have started an immediate meeting over the bill in the Senate to give their reaction.

“We may submit another bill in the senate or National Assembly regarding provincial status to GB, which would be the one after consensus of all parties and stakeholders,” he added.

As per the draft bill submitted by the senators, amendment in Article 1 of the constitution is proposed with the addition of the Province of Gilgit Baltistan, having the status of provisional province.

The senators have also proposed an amendment in Article 51 of the constitution to give three seats to GB in the National Assembly increasing the total number of seats to 329 from existing 326.

As per the amendment, three members of the National Assembly from GB would be elected in the next general election.

Through the bill, it has been proposed to give four seats to GB in the Senate which included two seats on general seats, one woman and one technocrat including aalim to be elected from provincial assembly on GB.

The senators from GB would be elected in the next senate election of the country whereas two members shall retire in March 2027 and two members would retire in March 2030.

Amendment in Article 106 has also been proposed under which total number of provincial assembly in GB would be 26 including 22 on general seats, three women and one non-Muslim.

Interestingly, there are 32 members in the existing GB assembly including women and technocrats.

As per the bill, the election of provincial assembly would be held in the next general election in the country which meant the existing members of the GB assembly would complete their terms three years ahead of their tenure.

The bill has also proposed amendments in Articles 198, 218 and 175A to extend limits of the judiciary and election commission of the country to GB.

The senators have given the reasons for the bill saying it is aimed at granting full rights as citizens of Pakistan to GB.

“This constitutional amendment bill seeks to meet the demand of GB creating the province of GB comprising the existing administrative areas of the territory. The Legislative Assembly of GB has unanimously adopted resolutions urging it to grant it provincial status and provide it with representation in parliament and other constitutional bodies,” it said.

It may be added here that the government has accelerated the process of granting GB a provincial status; with almost all major political parties having agreed for the required legislation.

According to provincial ministers and lawmakers from opposition parties, a consensus has finally been made among all major political parties regarding making GB a province through amendments in the constitution.

During the past two weeks, a number of meetings among the stakeholders have been held in Islamabad where a draft proposal regarding amendments in the constitution, prepared after thorough deliberations, was discussed.

Earlier, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid had circulated among members of the GB Legislative Assembly and his cabinet a draft bill seeking to amend the constitution to grant “provisional province status” to the strategically-located region, asking them to submit their “feedback and views”.

Later, the same draft was shared with heads of political parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM, PML-Q and others by their representatives in the GB assembly for approval and feedback.

The bill has suggested a number of key amendments to the Constitution of 1973 seeking representation of the GB in the country’s National Assembly and the Senate, besides the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).