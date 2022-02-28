ANF seizes drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 62.8 kilogrammes of drugs in two separate operations in different areas of the country, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a team of the ANF personnel conducted an operation at the cargo section of the Islamabad International Airport and seized 2.8 heroin hidden in goods booked to be delivered to a client in the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson said an operation was also launched to arrest the culprits who booked the consignment.

In the other operation, which was conducted in the Pishin district of Balochistan, ANF personnel found 60 kilogrammes of hashish hidden in secret sections of a car.

The personnel arrested two persons who were trying to smuggle the drugs to Punjab.