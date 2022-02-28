NATIONAL

ANF seizes drugs

By Monitoring Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 62.8 kilogrammes of drugs in two separate operations in different areas of the country, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a team of the ANF personnel conducted an operation at the cargo section of the Islamabad International Airport and seized 2.8 heroin hidden in goods booked to be delivered to a client in the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson said an operation was also launched to arrest the culprits who booked the consignment.

In the other operation, which was conducted in the Pishin district of Balochistan, ANF personnel found 60 kilogrammes of hashish hidden in secret sections of a car.

The personnel arrested two persons who were trying to smuggle the drugs to Punjab.

Previous articleDaily coronavirus infections, deaths dip: NCOC
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus infections, deaths dip: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported 856 new infections of coronavirus and five deaths during the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Command...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court defers indictment of Shahbaz, son in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indictment of Murad in power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad Monday deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the Nooriabad power plant reference. Shazia...
Read more
NATIONAL

British Airways ceases Lahore-London operations

LAHORE: British Airways has stopped operating direct flights between Lahore and London Heathrow on completion of the duration of the agreement, it emerged. The last...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC moved against electioneering ordinance

ISLAMABAD: A former local government official from the capital on Monday challenged The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The plaintiff...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to take nation into confidence on economy amid Ukraine crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today at 6:00 pm to take it into confidence over the evolving global situation in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indictment of Murad in power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad Monday deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the Nooriabad power plant reference. Shazia...

British Airways ceases Lahore-London operations

IHC moved against electioneering ordinance

Imran to take nation into confidence on economy amid Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.