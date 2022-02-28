Daily coronavirus infections, deaths dip: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported 856 new infections of coronavirus and five deaths during the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday showed.

Figures show that after the addition of the latest deaths, the toll reached 30,178, representing a ratio of 2 percent.

The positivity rate in Pakistan has fallen to 2.56 percent after 856 new cases emerged Sunday after conducting 33,357 tests. They took the tally to 1,509,360.

The number of active cases in the country is 35,898 with 1,052 patients in critical condition.

There were 1,756 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,443,284 with a 95.6% recovery rate.

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, reported 262 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 501,370 with 4,728 active cases. One patient died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 13,498.

With 835 new recoveries reported, 483,144 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh has recorded 452 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 567,761 with 22,676 active cases. There were no new death reported related to the deadly disease as the death toll in Sindh remained at 8,067.

With 443 new recoveries, 537,018 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 68 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 216,119 with 7,235 active cases. The province reported 2 new virus-related death as the death toll reached 6,248.

With 341 new recoveries, 202,636 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan recorded 1 new case as the tally reached 35,326 with 74 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll reached 375. With 13 new recoveries, 34,877 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad has recorded 44 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 134,336 with 581 active cases. With 2 new deaths reported in the capital, the death toll reached 1,013.

With 59 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 132,742 in the capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) recorded 22 new cases during the last 24 hours as the tally reached 42,968 with 419 active cases. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 787. There were 65 new recoveries in the AJK as 41,762 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 7 new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 11,480 with 185 active cases. With no new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 190.

With no new patients recovered, the number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reached 11,105.