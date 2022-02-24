SC rejects petition seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant

The Supreme Court has rejected the petition, seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant, and decided that it will give a concrete order only after a detailed decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

The apex court, however, observed that an appropriate order will be issued if a detailed decision is not reached within two weeks.

During the hearing, the restaurant’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan stated that the IHC’s short order was also without a signature. He argued that an unsigned order was subject to change.

“The wildlife board was not a party to the case. How can it take possession without a written order being issued?”

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan accepted the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)’s request to be a party to the case while stating that the Ministry of Defence’s request to become a party at present cannot be decided upon.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud argued that the land Monal was operating upon belonged to the federal government, and it has been allotted to Veterinary Farms, that come under the jurisdiction of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“The high court ruled that the national park’s land cannot be given to veterinary farms,” Qasim Wadud said.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar stated that it would be appropriate for the Ministry of Defense to present a clear position through an intra-court appeal.

The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.