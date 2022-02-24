NATIONAL

SC rejects petition seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant

By News Desk

The Supreme Court has rejected the petition, seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant, and decided that it will give a concrete order only after a detailed decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

The apex court, however, observed that an appropriate order will be issued if a detailed decision is not reached within two weeks.

During the hearing, the restaurant’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan stated that the IHC’s short order was also without a signature. He argued that an unsigned order was subject to change.

“The wildlife board was not a party to the case. How can it take possession without a written order being issued?”

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan accepted the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)’s request to be a party to the case while stating that the Ministry of Defence’s request to become a party at present cannot be decided upon.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud argued that the land Monal was operating upon belonged to the federal government, and it has been allotted to Veterinary Farms, that come under the jurisdiction of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“The high court ruled that the national park’s land cannot be given to veterinary farms,” Qasim Wadud said.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar stated that it would be appropriate for the Ministry of Defense to present a clear position through an intra-court appeal.

The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Previous articleIHC terms PECA law “draconian in nature”, calls it an attempt to muzzle anti-government voices
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC terms PECA law “draconian in nature”, calls it an attempt to muzzle anti-government voices

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday observed that the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance 2022 was "draconian", calling it an attempt to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-KSA joint exercise Al-Samsaam-VIII-22 underway at Pabbi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi. The two-week-long joint exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Mr Aybek Arif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traffic arrangements for Australian cricket team’s visit, Pakistan Day events reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM KP kicks off spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday kicked off the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed at least seven terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Traffic arrangements for Australian cricket team’s visit, Pakistan Day events reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including Pakistan...

CM KP kicks off spring tree plantation drive

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Russia does not need Beijing’s support for actions in Ukraine, says China

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.