NATIONAL

Delhi riots, mass rapes of Kashmiri women a scar on world’s conscience: FO

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reprehensible incidents of Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of occupied Kashmir in 1991 continue to be a scar on the collective conscience of the international community.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said: “Today, we somberly observe the second anniversary of the horrific Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and the 31st anniversary of the despicable mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 1991. These reprehensible incidents continue to be a scar on the collective conscience of the international community.”

He also said that the Delhi pogrom of February 2020 was one of the most harrowing manifestations of India’s systematic campaign to discriminate against, dispossess and dehumanise the Muslim community.

He added that the repugnant calls of “shoot the traitors” by senior BJP leaders during the protests against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only revealed the depth of the state-sanctioned hysteria and hatred prevailing in India against the Muslims.

The spokesperson said that in the aftermath of these calls, targeted campaigns against Muslims aimed at discrediting their legitimate right to protest were launched, which resulted in the mass killings of Muslims and vandalisation of their properties, businesses and heritage sites and sacrilege of their religious places.

“Equally frightful is the grim memory of 23/24th February 1991, when Indian soldiers mercilessly raped more than 40 Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the IIOJK. Ever since, the victims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape are awaiting justice against Colonel K S Dalal, the main perpetrator, and his 125 associates of 4 Rajputana Rifles.”

He said that for 31 years, the lack of accountability for the heinous act was a frightening example of the brazen impunity which defines India’s gruesome human rights violations in the IIOJK.

“The people of IIOJK would never forget this brutality by Indian occupation forces, the scars and trauma of which cannot be healed until the perpetrators are punished for their heinous crimes,” he remarked.

He called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organisations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, especially Muslims.

“India must also be compelled to halt its state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, immediately cease human rights violations, lift the inhuman military siege, and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Previous articleSC rejects petition seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC rejects petition seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant

The Supreme Court has rejected the petition, seeking reopening of Monal Restaurant, and decided that it will give a concrete order only after a...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC terms PECA law “draconian in nature”, calls it an attempt to muzzle anti-government voices

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday observed that the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance 2022 was "draconian", calling it an attempt to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-KSA joint exercise Al-Samsaam-VIII-22 underway at Pabbi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi. The two-week-long joint exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Mr Aybek Arif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traffic arrangements for Australian cricket team’s visit, Pakistan Day events reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM KP kicks off spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday kicked off the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterated desire to further efforts for regional peace, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Mr Aybek Arif...

Traffic arrangements for Australian cricket team’s visit, Pakistan Day events reviewed

CM KP kicks off spring tree plantation drive

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.