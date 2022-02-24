CM Buzdar emphasizes facilitating masses, good governance at grassroots level

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed the need of providing maximum facilities to masses besides ensuring good governance at grassroots level.

While chairing a video link conference of commissioners and RPOs at his office on Thursday, CM Buzdar issued necessary instructions for the timely resolution of public problems.

The field administration should regularly hold open courts in their areas to timely resolve public problems and service delivery of the public sector departments should be given particular attention, he stressed.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that administrative officials have been relieved of political pressures to independently perform. The past governments interloped in the affairs of government institutions through political pressure; he regretted and repeated that the incumbent government has

provided an impartial environment to the government machinery by relieving it of all sorts of political pressures.

Contrary to the past, the government machinery is impartial to take independent decisions; he said and asserted that this would never happen again. You are duty bound to ensure implementation of merit while timely resolving genuine issues of the common man, he commented.

The chief minister further stated that resolution of problems should be given particular attention by holding sustained liaison with the parliamentarians. Close contacts should be maintained with the people and the public representatives and an open-door policy should be followed, he suggested. Decisions should be made in accordance with the law as the

government machinery will have to deliver now, he maintained.

The government was committed to developing Punjab as the best province with regard to good governance; he underlined and impressed upon the administration to honestly perform for good results.

CM Buzdar said that it’s time to deliver to the masses and the state machinery should work with renewed zeal to bring ease in the lives of the common man and reiterated that Allah Almighty has given an opportunity to the government officials to serve the masses.

Every effort should be made in this regard and the government would encourage the best performers engaged

in serving the masses, he further said.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (home), commissioners and DCs of Lahore and Gujranwala, CCPO Lahore and others were present while other commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs participated through video link.