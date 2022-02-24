NATIONAL

Siraj, Zardari hold PTI govt responsible for all evils

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari have agreed that the masses are adversely affected and disturbed due to skyrocketing inflation and unemployment as the PTI government’s incompetence and ill-conceived policies pushed the country towards economic and constitutional crises.

During a meeting held between them at Mansoorah on Thursday, they also agreed that the continuation of the government policies would bring further disaster to all the sectors.

The former president visited the JI headquarters to discuss prevailing political situation with the Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq.

Former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf was the part of the PPP delegation. JI Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif and others were also present on occasion.

The JI chief welcomed the guests and agreed to continue contacts in future.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI bypassed the parliament and introduced frequent presidential ordinances against the spirit of the constitution and democracy.

The leaders of both parties said that the government instead of focusing on institution building and providing relief to the masses targeted the opposition parties. They believed the country could not move forward without
the establishment of rule of law and strengthening democratic values.

Liaqat Baloch and Raja Parvez briefed the media after the meeting and said the contacts among the political parties were welcoming sign.

Baloch said the PPP had sought support of the JI for the major opposition parties proposed no-trust motion against the prime minister. He added the JI will discuss it in its Majlise Shura meeting scheduled to be start on Friday. The JI, he said, will decide on the issue after consultation, adding bringing no-confidence was the constitutional right of the opposition parties.

The JI Deputy Chief said the PTI government failed to provide any relief to the masses. The government policies, he said, created constitutional and economic crises in the country.

He said Sirajul Haq conveyed to the PPP leadership that the JI would not support any extra connotation move and believed on the supremacy of the constitution. He said the contacts among the political parties were vital to strengthen the democracy.

Raja Parvez said the PPP had sought support of the JI for its long-march and no-trust move against the prime minister. He said the opposition parties will send the incompetent government home.

Staff Report

