CITY

Judicial complex to open gates in May: CDA

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The district judicial complex, which will house 93 district courts, will open in May as Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed around 30 percent of its construction.

The complex was being constructed at sector G-11 by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and FWO over land measuring 195,000 square feet to facilitate all relevant stakeholders, including the bench, bar and the petitioners, said a CDA spokesperson.

Currently, he said the courts were functioning within a rented market at sector F-8 that provides no reasonable facilities for judges, lawyers and litigants.

He noted the multi-story complex would comprise four blocks of courts, an administrative block, a lockup, a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) verification room, and separate waiting areas for lawyers, petitioners and reporters.

It may be mentioned here Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of the complex in September.

APP

