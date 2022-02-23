NATIONAL

Government focused on industrialisation to create jobs, enhance exports: PM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was giving special attention to promoting industrialisation for creating employment as well as enhancing exports.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the planning framework for national development and systemic reformation, said that for the first time, a serving government was introducing export-oriented planning.

He lamented that the past governments compromised on national interests.

He said the skilled youth and manpower, tourism and overseas Pakistani investors were key to economic development. The government is also activating Pakistan’s missions abroad to play their due role in enhancing the exports, he added.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the government’s five-year development planning framework and reforms.

It was told that the reformative strategy had been formulated keeping in view the modern-day requirements that were neglected by the previous governments.

Following the reforms, special attention would be given to the development of industrial and exports sectors, employment opportunities and increasing the per capita income.

It was told that while introducing the reforms, Pakistan would not only consider the viewpoint of the international experts but also the changing scenario of the international market.

The reformation process would be focused on turning direction from import-oriented development to export-oriented growth.

The meeting was told that development planning would also feature the short and long-term targets which would also be reviewed in the future considering the global and local conditions.

It was also told that as part of the planning process, all of the ministries would ensure their mutual collaboration to define the country’s course of comprehensive development.

The process also included the incentives and facilitation for the best performing production units to further build their capacity. Moreover, the investors would also be encouraged to establish new industries in the information technology, automobile, and tourism sectors.

The participants were also apprised of the shortcomings of the existing planning framework and the impediments caused by neglecting modern-day needs.

The prime minister directed for early completion and execution of the planning framework.

Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Previous articleJudicial complex to open gates in May: CDA
APP

