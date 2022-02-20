Bilawal renews commitment to social justice on annual day

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari vowed the provision of social justice to every segment of the society, something he believes holds the key to making the country peaceful, prosperous and progressive.

In a message to mark the World Day of Social Justice which falls on February 20 every year, Bilawal called on the people to join his party’s proposed long march against the government on February 27 to free the nation from the clutches of poverty, inflation, unemployment, extremism and victimisation.

He said the PPP would launch an “awami long march” against inflation hitting the poor hard who has been dragged into poverty by the “puppet” regime of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP chief pledged his party will continue to be a thunderous voice for the voiceless for the PPP was founded to play a historic role in transforming Pakistan into a role-model Muslim nation with a peaceful, egalitarian and vibrant democratic society.

Bilawal reiterated the commitment of his party to enforcement and implementation of social justice for every strata of the society, adding ensuring social justice was key to a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous country.

He said social justice is the cornerstone of the PPP’s ideology and struggle. “We have been working for the empowerment of women, labour, youth, and vulnerable segments of our population because.

Whenever the PPP is in power it delivers social justice to the people,” he added.

Bilawal said that through a long history of sacrifices against injustices his party has become a source of inspiration for the victims of social injustices in every sphere of society.

Our political and administrative decisions, while in power have helped the weak and vulnerable to start dreaming a better future for themselves, he said.

Bilawal said PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto launched a movement against social inequality and won one-man-one-vote for the first time in Pakistan. His mother and slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto was dragged from court to court for providing employment to the unemployed youth.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari began Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) which has been internationally acclaimed as a model social security step, he recalled.

The PPP chairman further pointed out his party took various decisions politically. “These decisions ultimately promoted social justice and empowered the segments who had been prey for exclusions in history,” he said.