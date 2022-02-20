Music goes silent in remote Bajaur town

PESHAWAR: A disapproving jirga has banned the music in Solarzai tehsil of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announcing a social boycott of any person found arranging music ceremonies.

The jirga also vowed that people won’t attend any function — whether it is a celebration or mourning — of the person, or family, who played music in any village of the tehsil.

Even the clergy will not solemnise their marriages, the assembly of the elderly warned.

The joint declaration called for a social boycott of people who invite musicians to the ceremonies in their houses.

Like Afghanistan’s hardline Taliban rulers, many locals in former tribal regions see music as un-Islamic.