Back in 2017, I visited my village and came across several street hawkers that play an important role in the village as people don’t have access to fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. The vendors informed me that they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, like guava and oranges, from the farms and then regularly set up stalls or visit the villages and sell them there.

This helps the villagers as they do not need to travel to cities to purchase food and other necessary items. It also benefits the vendors who earn a handsome amount to support their families. One of the vendors, Raja Ali, told me that he is happy with his work as a street vendor and has several permanent customers in the village.

Upon returning home, I noticed that even in a busy city like Rawalpindi, there are areas where street hawkers have set up stalls and sell a range of items. These vendors are very successful during the winter season because people purchase second-hand sweaters, socks and mufflers from their stalls to keep them warm in the cold. During the summers, in the scorching heat of the sun, the vendors aid the citizens by selling refreshing drinks and other food items. Many street hawkers pass on their businesses to their children; therefore, their small business runs from one generation to the next. According to a survey, street hawkers form a small part of the economy of Pakistan. Their daily earnings of 1,000 rupees amount to nearly 2,190 million rupees per year. I hereby request the government to help the street hawkers in improving their stalls, which can be done by providing them with properly constructed carts or vans and allocating permanent premises for them to set up their stalls. The street hawkers are a vital part of Pakistan’s culture, and they should be given adequate support like other businesses.

MOQEET REHMAN

RAWALPINDI