Critical thinking is an organised and rational approach to comprehend and connect the ideas with actualities. Critical thinking skills include carrying out critical analysis, concluding justifications, validating conclusions, gauging the trustworthiness of information, and having conceptual understanding. The development of independence of thought and fairness at a personal as well as a social level lead to an increased level of self-confidence, interest and integrity.

For many professions, especially teaching, it is an essential process and a resourceful practice. In order to prepare students for optimum functioning in a multifaceted and swiftly changing society, the significance of critical thinking is well established and globally recognised. It ought to be stressed that one’s critical thinking ability does not grow by default. Explicit instructions and guidance are essential for gaining these skills. However, with reference to institutions of higher education, the scenario is a little more complex. The lack of thorough understanding among teachers of how to teach critical thinking is a big hurdle in providing instruction and guidance to students. A basic requirement, therefore, is that the teachers themselves possess essential knowledge and have an optimistic attitude towards teaching it. With necessary support provided to teachers for nurturing critical thinking skills in students, we may meet the challenge in an effective way. Educational leaders should be trained to espouse attitudes that endorse critical thinking and activate the necessary skills within students from a young age.

A fruitful initiative could be to develop an interdisciplinary cooperation where teachers from various fields may interact and learn from each other. For instance, teachers of philosophy or psychology may help their colleagues meet the challenge of developing critical thinking skills in students. In the same way teachers from physical sciences may help in evolving analytical abilities for mental strength.

ALI KHAN

LAHORE

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

