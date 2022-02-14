NATIONAL

Zardari admitted to hospital: report

By Monitoring Report
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the court for a hearing to face the charges of money laundering case in Karachi on January 23, 2019. - The Pakistani banking court on January 23 extended interim bail to Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until February 6 in money laundering case, local media said. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital Monday after his health deteriorated, reports citing sources said.

The former president fell ill here on Sunday and cancelled all his political engagements for the day.

According to his physician, Zardari was transferred to a private hospital in Bahria Town for medical examination and testing.

Routine check-ups will be conducted at the hospital, said the doctor.

Zardari also felt unwell earlier on Friday and his personal doctor had rushed from Karachi to Lahore to take care of him.

