Zardari admitted to hospital: report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital Monday after his health deteriorated, reports citing sources said.
The former president fell ill here on Sunday and cancelled all his political engagements for the day.
According to his physician, Zardari was transferred to a private hospital in Bahria Town for medical examination and testing.
Routine check-ups will be conducted at the hospital, said the doctor.
Zardari also felt unwell earlier on Friday and his personal doctor had rushed from Karachi to Lahore to take care of him.