ANF seizes illicit drugs worth billions

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) teams in Karachi seized a huge cache of drugs worth billions on international markets.

The drugs, which included 304 kilograms of heroin and 500 kilograms of hashish, were seized during a raid in Karachi, said provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla in a statement.

According to Chawla, the estimated international market value of the seized heroin and hashish is $1.4 billion and $1.5 million, respectively.

Around 38 kilograms of chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs was also seized.

He said a suspect was also caught during the raid in District North, which netted the largest amount of drugs by the ANF in the city in recent decades.