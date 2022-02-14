NATIONAL

ANF seizes illicit drugs worth billions

By Anadolu Agency
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) teams in Karachi seized a huge cache of drugs worth billions on international markets.

The drugs, which included 304 kilograms of heroin and 500 kilograms of hashish, were seized during a raid in Karachi, said provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla in a statement.

According to Chawla, the estimated international market value of the seized heroin and hashish is $1.4 billion and $1.5 million, respectively.

Around 38 kilograms of chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs was also seized.

He said a suspect was also caught during the raid in District North, which netted the largest amount of drugs by the ANF in the city in recent decades.

Anadolu Agency

