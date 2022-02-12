Preparing for no-confidence move

The PDM announced that it is going to table a no-trust motion against the PM, which is one of the recognized ways to send the government home. As the opposition doesn’t have the required 172 votes it intends to seek the help of the government’s coalition partners and even appeal to the PTI’s MNAs to support the move. PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif has already met the MQM leadership while PPP co-Chairmen Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have called on the PML(Q)’s top leadership. While Nawaz Sharif was initially reluctant to support the move, he too has put his weight behind it. As the PDM is yet to form a committee to win over the PTI allies and dissenters. It is not known when the no- trust motion is going to be presented. Government leaders, including the Interior and Information Ministers for have ridiculed the move and predicted its failure.

The no-confidence move is predicated on the supposition that the establishment is no more backing the PTI government after the row over the appointment of the new ISI chief. The results of the countrywide by elections and the Local Government polls in KP last year are cited to prove that the establishment has become neutral. Some of the statements issued by PTI allies are considered as more evidence of differences between the government and the establishment. There is however no clear evidence yet to show why the establishment would support a move to remove the PTI government before it completed its tenure.

The opposition’s past performance does not inspire much confidence in its performance. Despite enjoying majority in Senate, it could not stop the pasage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021. Opposition leaders have frequently claimed that several PTI legislators were willing to jump the ship without any proof to support their claims. PTI allies have no doubt voiced grievances and have even momentarily flirted with the opposition but have continued to be a part of the government. Some of the PTI legislators have at times criticised the performance of their government but continue to support it. While the opposition talks about a no-confidence move, PM Imran Khan, who has a lot at stake, would be taking measures to remain in power. It remains to be seen if the opposition can outmanoeuvre him this time.