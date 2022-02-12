Union ban lifted in Sindh

The Sindh Assembly voted on Saturday to lift the ban on student unions. Just how historic the measure is, can be gauged from the fact that it is being lifted after 38 years, having been slapped suddenly in 1984. That ban had been countrywide, but its lifting is just in Sindh. However, though there is clearly an element of politics in this, as the PPP is ruling Sindh and the PTI the Centre and the other provinces, this stp should pave the way for a countrywide restoration. Some would say the step was overdue. The role of student unions in developing leadership cannot be ignored, though they got out of hand,and student leaders began to flout duly constituted authority. Even now, there are some senior politicians who first made their mark as student leaders.PML(N) leader Javed Hashmi was President of the Punjab University Students Union, while party General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal was President of the UET Students Union. They had both been affiliated to the Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT), but had gone into the PML(N). The Jamaat Islami had particularly benefited from its student wing. The present Amir and Secretary General are both former heads of the IJT.

The IJT had gained a reputation for strong-arm tactics, but it was countered in Karachi by the All-Pakistan Muhajir Students Organization (APMSO). The latter actually gave birth to the Muhajir Qaumi Movement,thus providing the sole Pakistani example of a student organization producing an adult party.

The previous manifestation of student unions showed that problems arose when teachers allied with student organisations for their own purposes. So long as this abuse is guarded against, as well as any others, student unions not only provide a healthy outlet for youthful energies, but provide a track by which those so inclined can get into politics. Even for those young people who do not become parliamentarians, the early experience of politicking, whether it be campaigning, designing posters, putting them up, or acting as polling agents, is useful for adult life, when they might have to play those roles, but in parliamentary elections. The major parties still have their student organisations. They must not be allowed to fall into the temptation of exploring them.