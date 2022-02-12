NATIONAL

Police identify body of individual killed by siblings in Peshawar

By News Desk

The police have identified a severely mutilated and burnt body, which was found at Scheme Chowk in Peshawar a few days ago, according to Express Tribune.

The body has been identified as Peshawar High Court (PHC) lawyer Taif Khan.

According to the police, the brother and sister of the lawyer conspired and later killed their sibling over a dispute of Rs1.4 million.

The police said two other female suspects, accused of being involved in the murder, have also been arrested while a special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

One of the accused women had called the PHC lawyer to the crime scene. The advocate was first drugged and then later killed. His car was also later set on fire.

News Desk

