‘Zero progress’ in missing persons cases draws SHC ire

Issues arrest warrants for investigating officer over absence from proceedings, seeks report from SSP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday expressed dismay over the lack of progress in years-old missing person cases, issued arrest warrant for the investigating officer for his absence from hearing and sought a report from the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

A two-member SHC bench, led by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, issued directives while hearing multiple missing persons pleas.

The bench expressed concern over the non-recovery of Pathan Khan Zahrani, went missing from Steel Town five years ago.

During proceedings, Justice Phulpoto remarked that the court was deeply concerned about the non-recovery of missing citizens, emphasizing the urgency of timely action to address the grievances of the families.

There was no doubt that provincial task forces and joint investigation teams (JIT) were convening meetings, but there have been “zero results” in most cases, the bench maintained.

The court questioned why serious steps were not being taken.

Regarding the recovery of missing persons Bilal, Musa, and others, the bench demanded the federal and provincial governments, including other relevant departments, submit reports.

The court then adjourned the hearing until August 13.

Last month, on April 23, the federal government announced that it had decided to reconstitute the cabinet committee on missing persons which would also have parliamentary representation.

Earlier this year, on January 2, the country’s top judge acknowledged the severity of the missing persons’ issue and expressed optimism about the Supreme Court’s (SC) ability to find a lasting solution.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must collectively address these concerns. Blaming each other is futile; that approach has been exhausted. We aim to conclusively resolve the missing persons’ problem,” the court observed.