GB govt partners with corporate firm to make the region plastic-free

— Influx of tourists risks climate, ecosystem in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The increasing influx of tourists and rising population in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has posed a serious threat to the climate and natural ecosystem.

In response, the GB government has partnered with a leading corporate firm to tackle the issue of garbage.

During a recent visit to various cities and districts of GB, it was encouraging to observe that the regional government and its relevant department, the Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC), were actively addressing cleanliness concerns in this area, which now hosts thousands of domestic and international tourists.

In addition to the department’s efforts to collect and dispose of waste—primarily plastic bags, bottles, and other disposables—a leading private firm, Nestlé Pakistan, has joined the initiative. Nestlé has donated compressing machines, generators, and other essential accessories to the GBWMC in the major cities of Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza. These cities are key tourist hubs in GB and face significant waste management challenges.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a popular destination, attracting over 1 million tourists annually. This influx generates substantial income for local communities but also contributes to increased plastic waste. The GBWMC, with support from the respective District Councils, manages the region’s waste segregation and management system. Tourists often bring packaged goods, leaving waste behind after consumption.

In line with its global vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan has partnered with the GBWMC to launch the “Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project” (CGBP). Supported by leading brands NESTLÉ FRUITA VITALS and NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, the project focuses on waste segregation and recycling in the region. Under this project, Nestlé has installed three compressing and baling machines in Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu.

“In 2023 alone, this initiative managed over 2,600 tons of plastic and paper packaging waste, promoting sustainable tourism,” said Rahat Hussain, spokesperson for Nestlé Pakistan while talking to journalists.

Additionally, the project has installed 48 benches and waste bins at popular tourist locations in Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu, and distributed 15,000 reusable bags among the local communities in 2023.

This initiative, the first of its kind at such high-altitude tourist locations, aims to make a positive environmental impact both locally and nationally. Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts align with UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 17—Responsible Consumption & Production and Partnerships for the Goals.

An official from GBWMC stated that the collected and compressed plastic waste is currently transported to other parts of the country for recycling, where private contractors purchase the waste in bulk. He added that the regional government plans to install recycling machines and facilities near Gilgit to handle collected waste from all districts.

Encouragingly, local residents are volunteering and contributing to garbage collection and transportation from their streets and homes. The GBWMC official also invited other private and corporate firms to join the GB government in making the region garbage-free.

Climate change, especially in mountainous areas, poses serious threats to human lives. In recent years, rapidly melting glaciers have caused massive flash floods, destroying properties and infrastructure in both the region and downstream areas.

This collaborative effort aims to preserve the natural beauty and ecosystem of Gilgit-Baltistan while promoting sustainable tourism and protecting the environment for future generations.