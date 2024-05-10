NATIONAL

PTI leader booked over unauthorized rally in Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Riaz for holding an allegedly unauthorized rally in Rawalpindi.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mumtaz Khan at Bani Gala police station. The complaint cited Riaz and his colleagues shouting slogans against military authorities during the rally. By blocking roads, the PTI leader and supporters caused inconvenience to the public.

According to the complaint, Riaz and his supporters had been informed that organizing rallies and gatherings was banned. Moreover, the rally participants allegedly tore off the uniform of a policeman and broke the windows of a car.

Multiple rallies were taken out on Thursday (May 9) in favour of the PTI and its incarcerated leader Imran Khan. On the other hand, several rallies and processions were taken out in several parts of the country to denounce the violent incidents that took place on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Staff Report
Staff Report

