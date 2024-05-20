Generally, when people talk about pollution, they refer to air and water pollution. Indeed, they are the major categories, but noise pollution is often neglected even though it ruins the peaceful environment that one needs to carry out a range of essential activities. As such, houses close to main roads are more affected by noise pollution as vehicles playing loud music whizz past them, disrupting the peace of mind. All of us need to work actively to focus on the problem and to somehow manage it effectively.

AGHA ABDUL BASIT PATHAN

KHAIRPUR MIRS