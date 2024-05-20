Political leaders extend condolences over Iranian President Raisi’s death

Political leaders have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter accident. The incident has sent waves of shock and sadness across the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the country will observe a day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respect to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior officials in a helicopter crash.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” the premier said while praying for the martyred souls.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also expressed “profound shock and sorrow” over the tragic accident.

“Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend […] may Allah Almighty bless his soul and grant patience and strength to his family and the people of Iran in this time of irreparable loss,” read a statement issued by the President House.

The statement also said that the Iranian president “will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World for his efforts to enhance relations with regional and Islamic countries.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her condolences, recognizing the significant impact of President Raisi’s death on Iran and the region. “The death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is an irreparable loss for Iran. His services for Pakistan-Iran relations will not be forgotten,” she remarked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

In a statement issued on Monday, Imran Khan said he was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. President Ebrahim Raisi led his country’s resolute support for the suffering Palestinian people, he added.

The PTI founder said, “We extend our condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this moment of grief and trial, we stand with Iran and its people.”

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed sorrow and conveyed condolences over the fatal crash.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran […] every Pakistani is saddened by this tragic incident and shares the grief of his Iranian brothers and sisters equally,” Bilawal said in a statement.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi echoed these sentiments, describing President Raisi as a close friend of Pakistan. “The Pakistani government and people are standing with Iran in this time of sorrow. The Iranian President was the best friend of Pakistan, and his recent visit included a memorable meeting. The services of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi for Pak-Iran relations will always be remembered,” he stated.

Federal Minister of Privatization and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his condolences, stating, “The heart is saddened by the sudden death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident. The death of President Raisi and others who died with him has plunged the world of Islam into mourning. Undoubtedly, this accident is a cause of great depression for Iran and an irreparable loss for the Iranian nation. In this hour of grief, I share the sorrow of our Iranian brothers and sisters. May Allah raise the ranks of the president, the Iranian foreign minister, and other victims of this tragic incident.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also expressed his deep shock and regret over the loss, emphasizing the solidarity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the affected families and the Iranian people.

Similarly, Balochistan Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Iranian government and its people, expressing deep sadness over the loss of President Raisi and other officials.

Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity with the Iranian parliament, government, and people. He highlighted President Raisi’s thoughtful and compassionate nature and his dedication to regional development and prosperity. “The death of President Ibrahim Raisi is an irreparable loss for the entire Islamic world. With his demise, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend,” Sadiq noted. He also expressed regret over the death of Iranian Foreign Minister Hassan Amir Abdullahian, commending his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

The collective expressions of grief from Pakistan’s leadership underscore the significant impact of President Raisi’s tragic death on regional relations and the deep sense of loss felt across the Islamic world.