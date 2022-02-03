NATIONAL

KMC takes over Askari Amusement Park

By News Desk

The Askari Park built in place of the old Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in line with an order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the director general parks of KMC said that the former administration of the park demolished the marriage hall built in the park before handing over the administration of the park to the KMC.

The DG added that the park’s name has been changed to KMC Amusement Park and entry to the premises will be free.

The director general parks of KMC had informed the management of Askari Park on January 14 about the court’s order of taking the park under the KMC’s supervision.

Last year, a two-member bench of the apex court had ordered relevant authorities to hand over charge of the Askari Park to the KMC within two weeks.

Previous articleIHC declares govt’s plot allotment scheme unconstitutional
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC declares govt’s plot allotment scheme unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees unconstitutional. The court ruled that the scheme...
Read more
NATIONAL

Forex reserves fall $400m to $22.08bn for 8th straight week

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped for the eighth successive week by $400 million (1.78 percent) to reach $22.08 billion. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qatar ready to promote skilled emigration from Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ayub Afridi has said that Pakistan is looking to explore the skilled and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, KSA agree to start $1.2bn oil facility on deferred payment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the Saudi oil facility, worth $1.2 billion, at the earliest. An understanding to this effect came...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan attacks linked to India, Afghanistan: ISPR

Security agencies on high alert following Balochistan attacks RAWALPINDI: Pakistani Army has said that its intelligence has linked the overnight twin attacks on Frontier...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats

KARACHI: Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats for their rehabilitation and safe release in the wild. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, KSA agree to start $1.2bn oil facility on deferred payment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the Saudi oil facility, worth $1.2 billion, at the earliest. An understanding to this effect came...

Balochistan attacks linked to India, Afghanistan: ISPR

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats

Four killed in armed clash between two groups in Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.