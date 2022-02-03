KMC takes over Askari Amusement Park

The Askari Park built in place of the old Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in line with an order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the director general parks of KMC said that the former administration of the park demolished the marriage hall built in the park before handing over the administration of the park to the KMC.

The DG added that the park’s name has been changed to KMC Amusement Park and entry to the premises will be free.

The director general parks of KMC had informed the management of Askari Park on January 14 about the court’s order of taking the park under the KMC’s supervision.

Last year, a two-member bench of the apex court had ordered relevant authorities to hand over charge of the Askari Park to the KMC within two weeks.