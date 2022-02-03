NATIONAL

IHC declares govt’s plot allotment scheme unconstitutional

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the scheme of allotting plots in sectors F-12, G-12, F-14 and F-15 is unconstitutional, illegal and against public interest as state land is not for elites but for public.

The ruling said judges, bureaucrats, and public office holders cannot pursue a policy of self-interest against the public interest, adding that the job of the jurists and bureaucrats is to serve people.

The IHC said that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) cannot design a scheme against the Constitution.

The court directed the housing secretary to put its verdict before the federal cabinet within two weeks.

The court also expressed hope that the cabinet and prime minister would devise a policy for the four sectors keeping in view the public interest.

Previous articleForex reserves fall $400m to $22.08bn for 8th straight week
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Forex reserves fall $400m to $22.08bn for 8th straight week

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped for the eighth successive week by $400 million (1.78 percent) to reach $22.08 billion. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qatar ready to promote skilled emigration from Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ayub Afridi has said that Pakistan is looking to explore the skilled and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, KSA agree to start $1.2bn oil facility on deferred payment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the Saudi oil facility, worth $1.2 billion, at the earliest. An understanding to this effect came...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan attacks linked to India, Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani Army has said that its intelligence has linked the overnight twin attacks on Frontier Corps bases in Balochistan to handlers in India...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats

KARACHI: Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats for their rehabilitation and safe release in the wild. The...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Four killed in armed clash between two groups in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in an armed clash between two groups in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu on Thursday. Police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Balochistan attacks linked to India, Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani Army has said that its intelligence has linked the overnight twin attacks on Frontier Corps bases in Balochistan to handlers in India...

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board all set to receive two cubs of leopard cats

Four killed in armed clash between two groups in Islamabad

AGP asks Punjab govt to examine Nawaz’s latest medical report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.