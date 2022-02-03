IHC declares govt’s plot allotment scheme unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the scheme of allotting plots in sectors F-12, G-12, F-14 and F-15 is unconstitutional, illegal and against public interest as state land is not for elites but for public.

The ruling said judges, bureaucrats, and public office holders cannot pursue a policy of self-interest against the public interest, adding that the job of the jurists and bureaucrats is to serve people.

The IHC said that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) cannot design a scheme against the Constitution.

The court directed the housing secretary to put its verdict before the federal cabinet within two weeks.

The court also expressed hope that the cabinet and prime minister would devise a policy for the four sectors keeping in view the public interest.