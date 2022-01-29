NATIONAL

Probe ordered after video of OT attendant operating on women goes viral

By Staff Report
Usman Buzdar

DASKA: A video of an operation theater (OT) attendant
performing surgeries on women in the absence of any surgeon at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital in Daska has surfaced online.

Nurses and paramedical staff at the hospital not only reportedly shoot videos of women after administering them anesthesia but also operate upon them in the absence of surgeons in violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The video doing rounds on social media shows the OT attendant, Asim, administering anesthesia and then operating upon the women for appendix and C-section on his own.

As the video made it to the newsrooms, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into it. He directed the provincial health minister to submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, an inquiry team has reached the hospital to probe the matter. OT attendant Muhammad Asim and two nurses have been suspended from service.

Previous articleSharmila Faruqui serves Rs 50mn defamation notice on Nadia Khan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharmila Faruqui serves Rs 50mn defamation notice on Nadia Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui on Saturday sent a Rs50 million defamation notice to prominent TV host Nadia Khan for making a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP decides to move court against SBP Bill

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the court a day after Senate approved...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PESHAWAR: Because of the unavailability of fertilizer for wheat crop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the farmers have expressed the fear that grain production will...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

ISLAMABAD: An agreement was signed between Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ChildLife Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art children's Emergency Room (ER). This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh health agency accused of giving expired Covid-19 jabs to police

KARACHI: Police Training Centre in Khairpur city of Sindh said employees of the provincial health department inoculated 170 officers of the force with expired...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges employers to raise wages as businesses earn record profits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged top companies celebrating record profit margins to raise wages, aiming to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Battling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years on Saturday, halting the charge of fearless...

Iran condemns ‘destabilising’ attack on Baghdad airport

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.