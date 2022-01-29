Probe ordered after video of OT attendant operating on women goes viral

DASKA: A video of an operation theater (OT) attendant

performing surgeries on women in the absence of any surgeon at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital in Daska has surfaced online.

Nurses and paramedical staff at the hospital not only reportedly shoot videos of women after administering them anesthesia but also operate upon them in the absence of surgeons in violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The video doing rounds on social media shows the OT attendant, Asim, administering anesthesia and then operating upon the women for appendix and C-section on his own.

As the video made it to the newsrooms, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into it. He directed the provincial health minister to submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, an inquiry team has reached the hospital to probe the matter. OT attendant Muhammad Asim and two nurses have been suspended from service.