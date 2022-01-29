NATIONAL

Sharmila Faruqui serves Rs 50mn defamation notice on Nadia Khan

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila
Faruqui on Saturday sent a Rs50 million defamation notice to prominent TV host Nadia Khan for making a defamatory video against her mother.

The PPP sent the notice to TV host Nadia Khan through her lawyers on Saturday.

The PPP lawmaker, in a notice maintained that Nadia Khan had published a defamatory video on her Youtube channel in which she mocked her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

The notice gives Khan 15 days to not only retract her remarks and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs50 million as compensation.

Previous articlePPP decides to move court against SBP Bill
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP decides to move court against SBP Bill

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the court a day after Senate approved...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PESHAWAR: Because of the unavailability of fertilizer for wheat crop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the farmers have expressed the fear that grain production will...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

ISLAMABAD: An agreement was signed between Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ChildLife Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art children's Emergency Room (ER). This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh health agency accused of giving expired Covid-19 jabs to police

KARACHI: Police Training Centre in Khairpur city of Sindh said employees of the provincial health department inoculated 170 officers of the force with expired...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges employers to raise wages as businesses earn record profits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged top companies celebrating record profit margins to raise wages, aiming to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and...
Read more
NATIONAL

China-Pakistan relations a journey of friendship

The Pakistan-China partnership is unparalleled among inter-state relations. The history of our friendship is a unique account of unwavering mutual support, mutual trust and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iran condemns ‘destabilising’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned a rocket attack against Baghdad airport that took place the previous day as an act that seeks to “destabilise” Iraq. Six...

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: ambassador

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.