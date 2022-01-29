Sharmila Faruqui serves Rs 50mn defamation notice on Nadia Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila

Faruqui on Saturday sent a Rs50 million defamation notice to prominent TV host Nadia Khan for making a defamatory video against her mother.

The PPP sent the notice to TV host Nadia Khan through her lawyers on Saturday.

The PPP lawmaker, in a notice maintained that Nadia Khan had published a defamatory video on her Youtube channel in which she mocked her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

The notice gives Khan 15 days to not only retract her remarks and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs50 million as compensation.