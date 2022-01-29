NATIONAL

PPP decides to move court against SBP Bill

By Mian Abrar

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to
challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the court a day after Senate approved it with a one-vote majority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Amendment Bill, with the majority vote.

According to sources privy to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has begun consultations over the bill and would consult Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa over the matter.

“The State Bank amendment bill is against national security,” he said and added that controversial bill could not be accepted at any cost.

The government approved the bill in Senate through forgery, Bilawal Bhutto said and announced that the party would not accept the bill and will challenge it in court.

The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid ruckus in the house by the opposition members. The SBP Amendment Bill was supported by 44 senators, while 43 voted against it.

According to the Senate record, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz members, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Mushahid Hussian Syed skipped voting as Ms Sadiq is currently in Canada and Mushahid Hussain Syed suffering from COVID-19.

Opposition Leader in Senate, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, MQM-P’s Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Khalid Ateeb missed the Senate session.

Previous articleHBL PSL 2022: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PESHAWAR: Because of the unavailability of fertilizer for wheat crop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the farmers have expressed the fear that grain production will...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

ISLAMABAD: An agreement was signed between Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ChildLife Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art children's Emergency Room (ER). This...
Read more
Top Headlines

Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: ambassador

WASHINGTON: China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh health agency accused of giving expired Covid-19 jabs to police

KARACHI: Police Training Centre in Khairpur city of Sindh said employees of the provincial health department inoculated 170 officers of the force with expired...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges employers to raise wages as businesses earn record profits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged top companies celebrating record profit margins to raise wages, aiming to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and...
Read more
NATIONAL

China-Pakistan relations a journey of friendship

The Pakistan-China partnership is unparalleled among inter-state relations. The history of our friendship is a unique account of unwavering mutual support, mutual trust and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis 

PESHAWAR: Because of the unavailability of fertilizer for wheat crop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the farmers have expressed the fear that grain production will...

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: ambassador

Sindh health agency accused of giving expired Covid-19 jabs to police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.