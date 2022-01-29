Sports

HBL PSL 2022: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets

By News Desk

Multan Sultans registered a sensational five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

The match swung like a pendulum as Sultans required 16 off six balls when Khushdil Shah hit three fours and a six in the last over.

The groundwork had already been laid by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they smashed unbeaten half-centuries.

The match turned on its head in the 17th over when Rizwan, who scored 69 off 42 balls, fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Qalandars’ bowlers could not perform up to the mark in the early overs; however, they picked up pace in the last five overs, taking back-to-back wickets.

Qalandars’ innings:

Fakhar Zaman’s hard-hitting helped Qalandars put up an impressive score on the board.

Shaheen had been put to bat first after losing the toss, but the decision did bear fruit, and the Qalandars were able to make their highest ever score of 206 for the loss off four wickets.

Fakhar Zaman made 76 off 35 balls, with the help of 11 fours and two sixes, while Kamran Ghulam smashed 43 off 31 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

The fall of wickets began in the ninth over when Khushdil Shah picked up the first and crucial wicket of Abdullah Shafiq (24), who was on a roll with his opening partner Fakhar Zaman.

Later in the 12th over, Imran Tahir took the wicket of Fakhar (76), piling up pressure on the Qalandars.

Mohammad Hafeez was the third man to go for 16 of 12 balls and the man to dismiss him was Kushdil. Meanwhile, David Willey picked up the fourth wicket of Kamran Ghulam (43) in the 18th over.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Previous articleBattling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Battling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years on Saturday, halting the charge of fearless...
Read more
Sports

First Muslim in women’s Aussie Rules league boycotts Pride Round

SYDNEY: The first Muslim player in the Australian Rules women's football league (AFLW) said it was a difficult decision to sit out Friday's game,...
Read more
Sports

Canada ready for World Cup ‘battle’ with US

LOS ANGELES: Canada coach John Herdman has told his team to prepare for battle as they take on the United States in a pivotal...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi thrash Quetta Gladiators by five wickets

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi,...
Read more
Sports

Rafael Nadal on brink of history after beating Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader...
Read more
Sports

China unveils Winter Olympics world leader guest list

BEIJING: China on Friday revealed a list of visiting dignitaries for next week's Winter Olympics that includes the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

PIMS ink agreement with ChildLife Foundation to modernize Children’s Emergency Room

ISLAMABAD: An agreement was signed between Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ChildLife Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art children's Emergency Room (ER). This...

Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: ambassador

Sindh health agency accused of giving expired Covid-19 jabs to police

PM urges employers to raise wages as businesses earn record profits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.