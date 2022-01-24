Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as fist woman Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Ayesha A. Malik on Monday took oath after her elevation to the Supreme Court, becoming the nation’s first female judge to sit on the apex court, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had originally nominated her for elevation, administered the oath to Malik at a ceremony organised in Islamabad for the purpose.

For months, the elevation of Malik, 55, to the top court was intensely debated, and fiercely opposed, as many said it went against the principle of seniority since she was the fourth most senior judge of the high court.

Those in favour of her elevation pointed out that seniority was not a requirement for appointment to the apex court according to the Constitution and that Pakistan’s judicial history is full of instances of male judges from high courts being elevated without consideration to seniority.

Subsequently, on January 6, the nine-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) confirmed Malik’s nomination by a majority of five to four.

Though historic, the move was divisive. The JCP had turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and the repeat vote was close. But the development has been widely praised by lawyers and civil society activists as a defining moment in the struggle for gender equality in Pakistan.

Days later, the Parlia­­mentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary affirmed her appointment.

And finally, on Friday, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment and notified Malik was as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president is pleased to appoint Mrs Ayesha A. Malik, a judge of the Lahore High Court, […] as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date she takes the oath of her office,” the notification read.

WHO’S JUSTICE AYESHA A. MALIK?

Justice Malik received her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics in Karachi and studied law at the Pakistan College of Law in Lahore, according to her biography on the LHC website.

She earned her LLM from Harvard Law School where she was a Landon H. Gammon Fellow from 1999 to 1999.

The mother of three used to represent NGOs involved in poverty reduction, microfinance, and skills training on a pro bono basis.

The historic decision prohibiting two-finger and hymen tests on female rape survivors across Punjab was also delivered by her. The tests were deemed “illegal and unconstitutional” by her court.

Nighat Dad, a digital rights lawyer and human rights activist, told Guardian at the time of Malik’s approval by the JCP the latter had proved “her competence in the courtroom”.

“Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment is a historic move for our judicial system as it is not only the first time a woman has a seat in the supreme court since Pakistan’s inception, but it opens up endless possibilities for other women in the legal field,” she said.