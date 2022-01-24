NATIONAL

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as fist woman Supreme Court judge

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Ayesha A. Malik on Monday took oath after her elevation to the Supreme Court, becoming the nation’s first female judge to sit on the apex court, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had originally nominated her for elevation, administered the oath to Malik at a ceremony organised in Islamabad for the purpose.

For months, the elevation of Malik, 55, to the top court was intensely debated, and fiercely opposed, as many said it went against the principle of seniority since she was the fourth most senior judge of the high court.

Those in favour of her elevation pointed out that seniority was not a requirement for appointment to the apex court according to the Constitution and that Pakistan’s judicial history is full of instances of male judges from high courts being elevated without consideration to seniority.

Subsequently, on January 6, the nine-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) confirmed Malik’s nomination by a majority of five to four.

Though historic, the move was divisive. The JCP had turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and the repeat vote was close. But the development has been widely praised by lawyers and civil society activists as a defining moment in the struggle for gender equality in Pakistan.

Days later, the Parlia­­mentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary affirmed her appointment.

And finally, on Friday, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment and notified Malik was as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president is pleased to appoint Mrs Ayesha A. Malik, a judge of the Lahore High Court, […] as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date she takes the oath of her office,” the notification read.

WHO’S JUSTICE AYESHA A. MALIK?

Justice Malik received her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics in Karachi and studied law at the Pakistan College of Law in Lahore, according to her biography on the LHC website.

She earned her LLM from Harvard Law School where she was a Landon H. Gammon Fellow from 1999 to 1999.

The mother of three used to represent NGOs involved in poverty reduction, microfinance, and skills training on a pro bono basis.

The historic decision prohibiting two-finger and hymen tests on female rape survivors across Punjab was also delivered by her. The tests were deemed “illegal and unconstitutional” by her court.

Nighat Dad, a digital rights lawyer and human rights activist, told Guardian at the time of Malik’s approval by the JCP the latter had proved “her competence in the courtroom”.

“Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment is a historic move for our judicial system as it is not only the first time a woman has a seat in the supreme court since Pakistan’s inception, but it opens up endless possibilities for other women in the legal field,” she said.

Previous articleCollins wins epic to make Australian Open quarters
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ahmed Jawad to sue PTI for terminating his membership

Former central information secretary of PTI Ahmed Jawad on Sunday announced that he will file a lawsuit against the party for terminating his membership. On...
Read more
NATIONAL

Looted money would soon be returned: Ali Zaidi

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday said the PPP-led Sindh government plundered the public money in plea of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hakla-DI Khan Motorway: A milestone achievement on Western Route of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The completion of Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has proved a milestone achievement on the Western Route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wounded leopard succumbs to bullet injuries at IWMB rehab centre

ISLAMABAD: A critically injured female common Asian Leopard rescued by the Wildlife and Fisheries Department Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday succumbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI will return to masses successfully in 2023: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would return to people successfully in 2023. Addressing a public gathering...
Read more
NATIONAL

PNS Tughril: A new frigate; a new era for Pakistan Navy

By Hassan Zeb Pakistan Navy, while keeping in view the security challenges at Indian Ocean Region (IOR), stepping up to modernize its fleet in order...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.