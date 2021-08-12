Justice Ayesha likely to be appointed as first female SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in a historic move has nominated Justice Ayesha A. Malik for the elevation to the Supreme Court, it emerged on Thursday.

A judicial commission session has been summoned on September 9 on her elevation to SC.

Her nomination came as Justice Mushir Alam will retire on August 17 and she is expected to replace him.

Justice Ayesha Malik, 54, received her early education from Karachi Grammar School and she did her BCom from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law. Her LLM degree was obtained from Harvard Law School in the United States, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999, after which she returned to Karachi to practice law.

Justice Ayesha Malik attained notoriety after her landmark judgment against the ‘two-finger test’ or two-finger virginity test of sexual assault survivors.

She is one of the only two female judges in the 40 esteemed judges of the Lahore High Court and holds the number four position in the seniority list of LHC judges. According to Women in Law, a group working for equal opportunities for women lawyers in Pakistan, only 15 percent of women judges are part of the Pakistani judiciary.