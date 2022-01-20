Change inevitable

With galloping inflation refusing to patter down, resulting in PTI’s ignominious drubbing in KPK local body poll, rumours predicting the end of PTI’s lead are doing rounds.

PPP co-chairman’s revelation of someone contacting him for advice and PML-N’s overenthusiasm about the return of Nawaz Sharif might be shrugged off by PTI. But ground realities are different this time and change might be inevitable. The major cause is the high rate of inflation and ever-mounting debt. The only way forward for the PTI government is to implement IMF guidelines. If PTI implements IMF conditions, it might result in a further spiral in inflation and prove destructive for PTI who is going to face voters soon in the general election. If the PTI government indulges in delay delaying tactics or attempts to implement the selective portion of IMF conditions, it would not be able to mobilize crucially needed resources from IMF and other bilateral and multilateral institutions.

This is not only a grave situation for PTI but the other stakeholders also cannot afford any further instability or more economic meltdown. Thus the powers that are might be thinking of a viable alternative. Because even if the PTI government is compelled to swallow the bitterest pill of taking tough economic decisions, there is fear of unrest among the public whose patience is on the ebb and opposition parties are waiting in wings to exploit such a situation. In such a scenario, the best option for the powers that are would be to bring an alternative new dispensation not necessary PPP or PML-N but a kind of national government or caretaker setup because for a new government it would be easier to make hard decisions.

GULSHER PANHWER

JOHI