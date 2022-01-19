NATIONAL

PBS to hold first-ever digital census

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - APRIL 25: A Pakistani army soldier marks a house before collecting information from a resident during the second phase of sixth population census in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on April 25, 2017. This census is the first one to take place in the past 19 years. The first phase was carried out in 63 districts across the country on March 15. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold Pakistan’s first-ever digital population census this year.

According to reports citing sources, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has asked the Finance Division for funds to the tune of Rs5 billion.

The ministry’s boss, Asad Umar, constituted a six-member Census Advisory Committee comprising demographers and experts to put forward recommendations for holding the digital census in line with international practices.

After several meetings, the committee proposed holding a real-time digital census.

The funds sought would be granted following the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Last week, a session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved holding the 7th population census.

The 49th session of the body, attended by all four chief ministers, also approved the constitution of a census monitoring committee.

Khan felicitated the members for the establishment of the permanent secretariat of the CCI. “A permanent secretariat demonstrates the governments’ spirit for mutual cooperation,” he said.

Previous articleSHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a case related to encroachments on the roads and footpaths in the Gulzar-i-Hijri neighbourhood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Social curbs return to cities with over 10 percent coronavirus contagion rate

-- Indoor gatherings, wedding ceremonies and dining to remain suspended between January 20-31 -- NCOC to review restrictions on January 27 -- 76 million people fully...
Read more
NATIONAL

Several injured as blast hits train in Balochistan

QUETTA: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train in Balochistan late Tuesday, media and railway officials said. The incident happened a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chronic economic woes put Imran’s future in doubt

ISLAMABAD: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime. They're...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus again, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday. Following the confirmation, he...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opposition senators renew demand for details of retired military officials in Nadra

The Senate on Tuesday again saw an intense debate over retired military officers holding key positions in the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chronic economic woes put Imran’s future in doubt

ISLAMABAD: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime. They're...

Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

Four French soldiers injured in Burkina Faso bomb blast, says army

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal continues bid for 21st Slam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.