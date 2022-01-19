PBS to hold first-ever digital census

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold Pakistan’s first-ever digital population census this year.

According to reports citing sources, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has asked the Finance Division for funds to the tune of Rs5 billion.

The ministry’s boss, Asad Umar, constituted a six-member Census Advisory Committee comprising demographers and experts to put forward recommendations for holding the digital census in line with international practices.

After several meetings, the committee proposed holding a real-time digital census.

The funds sought would be granted following the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Last week, a session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved holding the 7th population census.

The 49th session of the body, attended by all four chief ministers, also approved the constitution of a census monitoring committee.

Khan felicitated the members for the establishment of the permanent secretariat of the CCI. “A permanent secretariat demonstrates the governments’ spirit for mutual cooperation,” he said.