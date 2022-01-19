NATIONAL

SHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a case related to encroachments on the roads and footpaths in the Gulzar-i-Hijri neighbourhood of Karachi.

The applicant had moved the petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Karachi (East) Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui over failing to remove encroachments in the wake of the court orders.

The bench expressed strong indignation over the non-appearance of Siddiqui in today’s hearing.

During the proceedings, a representative of the deputy commissioner’s office appeared on Siddiqui’s behalf. At this, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi expressed his displeasure and asked why the officer did not appear in person?

“Why did he send you to appear in today’s hearing?” he questioned.

The bench on receiving no reply from the representative wondered if Siddiqui “had sent you to show your face to court?”

The court said a show-cause notice has been issued to Siddiqui on contempt of court petition.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court an order has been issued to stop the encroachments in the neighbourhood.

INP

