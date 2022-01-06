NATIONAL

Punjab schools to reopen from tomorrow

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that all schools across the province will reopen from Friday.

In a tweet, the minister said: “All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022. We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow Covid SOPs issued by the government.”

The winter break in private as well as public schools in Punjab had started on December 23.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that students could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh had begun their vacations from December 20 while those in Punjab had started the winter break from December 23.

Previous articleMohammad Rizwan bags PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CJP recommends appointment of Justice Ayesha as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday recommended the appointment of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Ayesha A. Malik as...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19 again

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 a second time. "I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train reaches Ankara, restarting route after 10 years

ANKARA: A ceremony was held at the Turkish capital on Wednesday to mark the arrival of the first Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train carrying goods from...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA session summoned on Jan 10 to give nod to mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to summon the National Assembly session on January 10 to get the Finance Amendment Bill 2021, also known as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt fires 164 absent doctors

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department on Thursday fired 164 doctors who were absent from their duties for a long period of time. These...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron surge infects 1,085 in Pakistan, spurs positivity ratio to 2.32pc

ISLAMABAD: As the spread of Covid-19 Omicron variant picked up pace in Pakistan, so did the number of everyday cases as the country recorded nearly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Third gender

Third gender is a concept in which individuals are categorized, either by themselves or by society, as neither man nor woman. It is also...

Attestation woes

Inflation-an unending disease

Money makes the mare go

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.