Punjab schools to reopen from tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that all schools across the province will reopen from Friday.

In a tweet, the minister said: “All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022. We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow Covid SOPs issued by the government.”

The winter break in private as well as public schools in Punjab had started on December 23.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that students could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh had begun their vacations from December 20 while those in Punjab had started the winter break from December 23.