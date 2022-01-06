NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz affirms veracity of recent leaked tape, seeks apology for ‘phone-taping’

Maryam should have apologised to the nation, media over her leaked audio clip: says Fawad Chaudhry 

By News Desk

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday admitted the veracity of the recent leaked audio-tape but demanded an apology for her phone being ‘tapped’.

This prompted Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to respond that Maryam should have tendered apology to the nation and the media for her leaked audio.

Addressing a presser, Maryam while responding to a question pertaining to the leaked audio tape in which she and party leader Pervez Rashid used inappropriate language for certain journalists and anchors, demanded an apology for her phone being tapped.

“It was my personal and private conversation with Pervez Rasheed sahab. Who had the right to tap my personal conversation,” she argued without identifying whom she was referring to.

She further argued why the audio clip was given to a certain television channel and why it was aired.

 

“I did not do anything,” she again clarified. “It all came from there,” she said without elaborating what she meant by it.

Maryam demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and action against him and other members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over a report compiled by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that she claimed confirmed that the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts.

“The PML-N demands and Pakistan’s opposition demands that Imran Khan immediately resigns [as the prime minister] for lying … taking illegal funds and covering this [act],” she said, further demanding action against the premier and PTI over “misdeclaration, [deliberate] concealment and misstatement”.

Moreover, the PML-N vice president said, action should also be taken against four of the PTI’s employees named in the ECP’s report for receiving funds in their personal accounts.

“There should be an investigation on how much amount was transferred from which company to the [PTI’s] accounts and where it was spent,” she said, also demanding that “all declared and undeclared accounts of the PTI should be made public.”

Maryam called for the formation of a joint investigation team on the matter, demanding that the hearings of the case then be held against Prime Minister Imran on a daily basis, “just like they were held over false allegations against Sharifs”.

Lauding the ECP for releasing the report on the matter “despite pressure from the government to not make it public”, she said the commission now must punish the prime minister according to the law.

“Now it is the ECP’s and judiciary’s test, which were very active at the time of the case against Nawaz Sharif,” she remarked. “The nation now wants to see what action these institutions that serve justice take against a person against whom such big allegations have been proved.”

At the outset of her address, Maryam said the ECP’s report contained “shocking” facts and revelations that had “removed the mask” from Prime Minister Imran’s face and exposed him to the nation.

“There is no doubt that such allegations have never been levelled, supported by undeniable evidence, against any political party or leader in Pakistan’s history,” she claimed, slamming the premier for not “addressing these allegations and instead, telling your party to highlight the brand Imran Khan”.

Maryam went on to say that the PTI’s brand was now defined by “inefficiency, inflation, lying and unemployment”.

Sharing the contents of the report, she said according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the PTI had 26 accounts, of which 18 were active.

“Only four of the accounts were declared by the PTI before the Election Commission of Pakistan,” she claimed. “You did not just lie [about the accounts], but also tried to sabotage the investigation [into them].”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz should have apologised to the nation and the media over her leaked audio clip.

In the audio clip, which went viral over social media recently, Maryam could be heard issuing instructions to someone to stop advertisements to certain TV channels.

Maryam was talking about party advertisements. However, the issue spiralled into yet another political controversy and gave new intensity to political tussles, serving as a tool for the ruling party to hit back at the rival party for its usage of the CJP’s alleged audio clip as a rallying cry against the legitimacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“She [Maryam Nawaz] accepted herself that the audio clip was authentic and it was her own voice. She could be heard blaming some media groups,” Fawad said during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said that the PML-N leader should have apologised to the nation as well as the media for her remarks. “It is not necessary that even if you become a grandmother, you get wisdom along with it.”

Fawad said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is out of the country for 17 months despite the fact he was given permission on medical grounds for only a few weeks.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, conducted transparent elections in recent local body elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and is going to do the same in Punjab.

The information minister also told the reporters that the government had made a comprehensive plan to tackle inflation. “The finance bill will be passed by parliament on January 10… after successfully negotiating with the IMF, you will see stability in the country.”

He said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s economy is predicted to grow between 4.5 to 5 per cent which is a very healthy indicator.

“We’re seeing a good economic growth in Pakistan… you will see stability in the country in next few months,” he added.

He said that the PTI government was stable on both the political and economic fronts.

