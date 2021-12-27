NATIONAL

Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen conference on Wednesday

By APP
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 17: A general view of Prime Minister's Office illuminated with colourful lights due to Mawlid al-Nabi (birth of Prophet Muhammad) in Islamabad, Pakistan on October 17, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will hold a conference on Wednesday to connect the prominent Muslim scholars across the world in a bid to offer solutions to issues that are plaguing Islamic society today.

According to the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the conference is aimed at examining the causes of moral and ethical degradation of the society that could be because of structural or ideational reasons.

The conference will hold a longitudinal analysis of the Muslim world, in general, and Pakistan, in particular, to see how the Islamic world deteriorated to its present level where many segments of the society are damaged and in desperate need of repair.

A major theme of the conference is the spiritual and intellectual crisis of the Muslim world which precedes the military and economic challenges it faces. The latter can be overcome only if psychological colonisation of the mind is first surmounted, a statement issued by the ministry said.

This conference is the outcome of a series of conversations between various segments of the Muslim world. As the world turns multipolar and with diverse views on virtually everything ranging from human nature, law, and governance to the environment, the civilisations must pay their due share in contributing solutions to the collective challenges that society faces.

The scholars participating in the conference include Iranian philosopher Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Timothy Winter from England, Hamza Yusuf from the US, Mauritanian professor Abdallah bin Bayyah, Professor Osman Bakar and Chandra Muzaffar from Malaysia, and Turkish academic Recep Senturk.

Previous articleAfghanistan’s tumultuous year and uncertain future
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

KARACHI: Karachi received its first spell of winter showers throughout the day on Monday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin sworn in as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Tarin who would be holding the office of Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

PESHAWAR: Dense fog may return to Peshawar on Tuesday morning, restricting visibility to less than 100 meters, even less in the open areas, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight killed, four injured in shootings

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed while four others injured in two separate shooting incidents in Pakistan, media reported on Monday. At least five...
Read more
NATIONAL

Benazir remembered on death anniversary

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being remembered on her 14th death anniversary on Monday. Remember, remember, the 27th of December.💔 #salaambenazir pic.twitter.com/wplwuCyiN8 — BilawalBhuttoZardari...
Read more
NATIONAL

Criminal case ordered against officials who okayed Nasla Tower construction

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment to probe officials who approved the building plan for Nasla Tower as it directed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

PESHAWAR: Dense fog may return to Peshawar on Tuesday morning, restricting visibility to less than 100 meters, even less in the open areas, the...

Eight killed, four injured in shootings

Benazir remembered on death anniversary

Criminal case ordered against officials who okayed Nasla Tower construction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.