Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen conference on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will hold a conference on Wednesday to connect the prominent Muslim scholars across the world in a bid to offer solutions to issues that are plaguing Islamic society today.

According to the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the conference is aimed at examining the causes of moral and ethical degradation of the society that could be because of structural or ideational reasons.

The conference will hold a longitudinal analysis of the Muslim world, in general, and Pakistan, in particular, to see how the Islamic world deteriorated to its present level where many segments of the society are damaged and in desperate need of repair.

A major theme of the conference is the spiritual and intellectual crisis of the Muslim world which precedes the military and economic challenges it faces. The latter can be overcome only if psychological colonisation of the mind is first surmounted, a statement issued by the ministry said.

This conference is the outcome of a series of conversations between various segments of the Muslim world. As the world turns multipolar and with diverse views on virtually everything ranging from human nature, law, and governance to the environment, the civilisations must pay their due share in contributing solutions to the collective challenges that society faces.

The scholars participating in the conference include Iranian philosopher Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Timothy Winter from England, Hamza Yusuf from the US, Mauritanian professor Abdallah bin Bayyah, Professor Osman Bakar and Chandra Muzaffar from Malaysia, and Turkish academic Recep Senturk.