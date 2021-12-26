Karachi receives first winter rain

KARACHI: Karachi received its first winter showers intermittently throughout the day on Sunday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to remain here till Tuesday.

Light showers were reported in neighbourhoods including Model Colony, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, M. A. Jinnah Road, Malir, Guru Mandir, Lasbela, and adjoining towns.

A Met department official explained that coming from neighbouring Iran, the westerly winds after passing over Balochistan on Friday and Saturday crossed over into Sindh and reached the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The showers came a day after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Karachi may receive its first winter shower in the next 24 hours i.e. Sunday.

According to the official, Karachi will experience a cold wave from December 28 with temperatures remaining below nine and 10 degrees.