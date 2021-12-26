NATIONAL

Karachi receives first winter rain

By Staff Report
A family rides on a motorbike along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on August 7, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Karachi received its first winter showers intermittently throughout the day on Sunday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to remain here till Tuesday.

Light showers were reported in neighbourhoods including Model Colony, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, M. A. Jinnah Road, Malir, Guru Mandir, Lasbela, and adjoining towns.

A Met department official explained that coming from neighbouring Iran, the westerly winds after passing over Balochistan on Friday and Saturday crossed over into Sindh and reached the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The showers came a day after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Karachi may receive its first winter shower in the next 24 hours i.e. Sunday.

According to the official, Karachi will experience a cold wave from December 28 with temperatures remaining below nine and 10 degrees.

The Sindh chapter of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday issued an alert after the Met forecast rainfall in several parts of the province.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad, and asked the district administrations to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property.

Previous articleNCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19
Next articleAffidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns ‘extrajudicial killing’ of six in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the extrajudicial killing of six people in occupied Kashmir by members of the Indian security forces. In the first "cordon...
Read more
NATIONAL

Affidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister

ISLAMABAD: The notorious affidavit of a former Gilgit-Baltistan judge that accused the judiciary of bias against members of the Sharif family was prepared in...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 358 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The overall tally of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Christians celebrate Christmas among friends

ISLAMABAD: There is a festive mood in Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Something major’ in country’s politics will happen soon: Ayaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said that "something major" in the country's politics will happen in the coming days, Geo News...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt, EPD fail to implement smog policy 2017

LAHORE: The Punjab Government and Environmental Protection Department (EPD) have failed to implement Punjab Smog Policy 2017 due to poor strategy, sluggishness and departmental...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Christians celebrate Christmas among friends

ISLAMABAD: There is a festive mood in Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree...

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for Covid-19

Trickle-down misery: How Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Canada’s Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.