NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a woman with the dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 358 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The overall tally of the infected people rose to 1,293,440 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 28,907 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including two patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 480,525 cases, followed by Punjab where the virus was detected in 444,553 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 446 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,254,859, said the NCOC.

Previous articleChristians celebrate Christmas among friends
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Christians celebrate Christmas among friends

ISLAMABAD: There is a festive mood in Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Something major’ in country’s politics will happen soon: Ayaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said that "something major" in the country's politics will happen in the coming days, Geo News...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt, EPD fail to implement smog policy 2017

LAHORE: The Punjab Government and Environmental Protection Department (EPD) have failed to implement Punjab Smog Policy 2017 due to poor strategy, sluggishness and departmental...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will fulfil IMF conditions before Jan 12: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI-led government would fulfil the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan shares video of rare snow leopard in Gilgit Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a video of a rare snow leopard from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) — a species that has been declared...
Read more
NATIONAL

Convicted criminals harbouring dreams of becoming PM: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed surprise over media reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning home as his conviction could...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Canada’s Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney

SYDNEY: World number 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney, he said Sunday, highlighting the virus threat to the...

Epaper – December 26 KHI 2021

Epaper – December 26 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 26 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.