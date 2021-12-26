NCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 358 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The overall tally of the infected people rose to 1,293,440 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 28,907 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including two patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 480,525 cases, followed by Punjab where the virus was detected in 444,553 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 446 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,254,859, said the NCOC.