CITY

Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

By News Desk

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another illegal hydrant within the limits of District Malir Memon Goth on Saturday.

On the instructions of Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and MD Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan, the operation of Water Board against illegal hydrants continued for the second day.

The anti-theft cell in-charge said that the suspects used to steal water from District Malir through illegal hydrants and sell it in different areas of the city through tankers. He added that hundreds of feet of pipes had been seized during the operation.

“They will be brought to justice and further action will be taken against them,” he said.

The operation was led by Abdul Wahid Sheikh, in-charge of Water Board Anti-Theft Cell. Chief Security Officer Water Board Retired Colonel Zia Zaidi, Retired Major Abdul Majeed Awan and others took part in the operation.

It may be mentioned that three illegal hydrants have been demolished within the limits of District Malir Memon Goth in the ongoing operations of the Water Board since Friday.

On the other hand, Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Karachi Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the scope of operation against water thieves should be widened and those who steal water from the citizens should be brought to book and the operation should be done without any discrimination.

 

Previous articleHammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation
Next articlePolice says ‘no sign of sexual assault on teenage girl’s body’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Karachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis

Karachi has been experiencing severe gas shortages ever since Siberian winds gripped the megacity. Amidst gas crises, citizens have been forced to look for alternative...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi receives winter’s first spell of rain

Karachi receives winter's first spell of rain in form of a light, scattered drizzle across the city. Areas near Scheme 33, Lasbela, Gurumandir and MA...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi bakery chain Delizia takes action against staff for refusing to write Merry Christmas on cake

A Karachi-based bakery chain Delizia has responded to an incident at a branch in DHA in which one of its workers refused to write...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi climate march rally stopped from advancing towards Bilawal House

Activists belonging to around 10 political parties and civil society organisations took out a rally, 'People’s Climate March' on Sunday evening to highlight the...
Read more
KARACHI

Sherjan Ahmad to hold concerts in Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI: Sherjan Ahmad, son of ace musician-turned-professor Salman Ahmad and a promising singer, is holding two large concerts in the cities of Karachi and...
Read more
KARACHI

Woman kills elderly man, dismembers body in Karachi

A woman in Karachi allegedly killed a 65-year-old man before being chopped in to pieces in Karachi's Saddar area, on Friday. According to the police,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another...

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Karachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis

Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.