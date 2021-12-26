Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another illegal hydrant within the limits of District Malir Memon Goth on Saturday.

On the instructions of Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and MD Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan, the operation of Water Board against illegal hydrants continued for the second day.

The anti-theft cell in-charge said that the suspects used to steal water from District Malir through illegal hydrants and sell it in different areas of the city through tankers. He added that hundreds of feet of pipes had been seized during the operation.

“They will be brought to justice and further action will be taken against them,” he said.

The operation was led by Abdul Wahid Sheikh, in-charge of Water Board Anti-Theft Cell. Chief Security Officer Water Board Retired Colonel Zia Zaidi, Retired Major Abdul Majeed Awan and others took part in the operation.

It may be mentioned that three illegal hydrants have been demolished within the limits of District Malir Memon Goth in the ongoing operations of the Water Board since Friday.

On the other hand, Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman Karachi Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the scope of operation against water thieves should be widened and those who steal water from the citizens should be brought to book and the operation should be done without any discrimination.