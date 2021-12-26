NATIONAL

Police says ‘no sign of sexual assault on teenage girl’s body’

The body of a teenage girl was found hanging in a house near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk, Sector 11½, Orangi Town, Karachi.

The body was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

In this regard, SHO Pakistan Bazar Akhlaq Ahmed said that the deceased was identified as Anusha, 13, daughter of Akhtar. There was a headscarf wrapped around the neck of the deceased girl. At the time of the incident, the deceased and her younger siblings were at home. Her grandmother also lives in the neighbourhood and when she saw the body of the girl, she opened the noose around her neck. Her father is a carpenter who was not at home at the time of the incident. The deceased’s mother died three months ago due to illness after which the children lived alone in the house.

The SHO said that the 60-square-yard house was in a dilapidated condition. However, initial investigations revealed the incident was a homicide. He further said that the father of the deceased has 11 children including eight daughters and three sons of which he had married seven daughters while other younger brothers including the deceased lived alone all day long.

DSP Jaffar Baloch said that the initial examination of the body did not find any evidence that the girl had been sexually assaulted. However, no evidence was found at the scene to suggest that the deceased had committed suicide. The neck bone was found broken on one side and it is suspected that Anusha was strangled to death. However, police are investigating in the light of all available evidence and soon the mystery of her death will be solved.

SSP West Sohai Aziz has formed a team headed by DSP Jaffar Baloch to investigate the incident while the incident is being investigated from all angles. He said that the family was living in extreme poverty and did not even have utensils in their house. However, it is important to know the real cause of death. The statement of the younger brothers of the deceased is also important. When media representatives spoke to the younger brothers of the deceased, they said that a boy had come to the house and was strangling their sister lying on the ground. In this regard, the police said that in the light of the revelations made in the children’s statement, the police have raided several places but no significant success was achieved.

 

News Desk

