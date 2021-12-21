NATIONAL

SAARC boss due tomorrow

By Monitoring Report

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Esala Weerakoon will arrive in Islamabad Wednesday (tomorrow) on a four-day tour.

This will be Weerakoon’s maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office in March last year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Weerakoon will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit and will also hold meetings with other high-ranking officials.

“The visit is an opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the objectives and principles of SAARC, share our perspective on various aspects of cooperation with SAARC, and highlight Pakistan’s efforts for promotion of peace, security and development in the region,” the statement added.

The ministry further expressed the resolve that Pakistan, being a founding member of the body, was fully committed to advancing the objectives of SAARC as enshrined in its charter, and has always played an active role in the SAARC processes and activities.

“Pakistan has contributed significantly to the realisation of SAARC objectives of cooperation, mutual trust, economic integration and social and cultural development in the region,” the communique added.

Monitoring Report

