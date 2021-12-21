NATIONAL

ECO summit gave new impetus to Pakistan ties: top Turkmenistan diplomat

By Anadolu Agency
Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Mr. Meredov Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 20-12-2021

ANKARA: A summit last month gave new impetus to the partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, covering the multifaceted range of engagement with the support of the nation’s leaders, said Turkmenistan’s top diplomat on a visit to Islamabad on Tuesday.

Rashid Meredov made the remarks during a meeting with President Arif Alvi on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, according to a statement from Turkmenistan’s Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The 15th Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), held in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on November 28, should help strengthen a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, Meredov said.

As the countries near the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he said these ties are “steadily developing in all directions, expanded and enriched with new forms and content.”

Moreover, he said, with the support of the countries’ leaders, bilateral cooperation spans the whole range of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian interactions.

“The dialogue between the two countries at the highest political level creates a solid foundation for strengthening and further expanding bilateral relations,” he said, adding the parties are “making significant efforts to develop effective Turkmen-Pakistani economic cooperation, the strategic basis of which is a partnership in the energy sector.”

The leaders went on to underline the importance of intensifying joint action on implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as power transmission and fiber-optic communication lines along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

The sides also voiced gratitude for the consistent development of the two countries’ cooperation in the fields of education, science, medicine, and health care, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Previous articleSAARC boss due tomorrow
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SAARC boss due tomorrow

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Esala Weerakoon will arrive in Islamabad Wednesday (tomorrow) on a four-day tour. This will be Weerakoon's...
Read more
NATIONAL

India deploys Russian S-400 air defense system on Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: India has begun deploying the Russian S-400 air defense missile system in the northwestern state of Punjab which borders Pakistan, media reported...
Read more
NATIONAL

Military fires cruise missile in test exercise: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The military test-fired a home-grown Babur cruise missile on Tuesday that has a range of more than 900 kilometres (560 miles), twice the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi expresses grief over Shamsi’s death

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of renowned haematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi who died on Tuesday. a week after...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 270 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 270 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Avenfield House properties case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz against her...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

JERUSALEM: Israel’s former military intelligence chief says the country was involved in the American airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020....

Military fires cruise missile in test exercise: ISPR

Alvi expresses grief over Shamsi’s death

NCOC daily update: 270 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.