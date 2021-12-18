Opinion

Mr Khan’s expenses

Ch Fawad’s statement fraught with irony

By Editorial
0
0

In view of the PTI’s dismal record of pursuing cases in court, confidence is not generated by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s announcement that a defamation suit would be filed against Justice (retd.) Wajihuddin Ahmed, the former PTI stalwart, for claiming that the expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, of Rs 500,000 a month, were met by estranged party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. Ever since Mr Ahmad made the claim on Tuesday, there has been a constant buzz about the claim, even though Mr Tarin has denied it categorically. Mr Chaudhry said that channels telecasting the news without confirmation would also face cases, though he did not make it clear whether there could be criminal prosecution, in addition to the civil suits.

Mr Chaudhry did not mention whether any action would be taken against those officials, who had announced, without any confirmation as court conviction provides, that opposition figures were guilty of corruption. Mr Chaudhry should be aware that his vouching for Mr Khan’s honesty, while it may earn a few brownie points from his boss, was not very convincing. His saying that Mr Khan had not looted the national exchequer might be true, but misses the point that is not what he is supposed to have done. He has alleged to have regularly received money from someone who is supposedly a leading member of the sugar mafia which caused a precipitous rise in the price of the commodity. Mr Khan has often said when the government makes bad economic decision, that is a sign of corruption. Certain decisions enabled the sugar mafia, Mr Tarin among them, to make a pile. Mr Ahmad has pointed out a smoking gun, which links Mr Khan even more closely to the sugar mafia than merely Mr Taren using his private plane to deliver independent MNAs for the formation of the PTI government.

- Advertisement -

Mr Chaudhry, Mr Khan and anyone in the PTI have every right to approach the courts, but should also recognize that others too have a right to do so. However, there should be also be a recognition that, just as Mr Khan’s emotions have been hurt by an unfair accusation, so would all those his government has made them appear before the NAB, the sole evidence against them being a PTI claim.

Previous articlePakistan to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with EU: COAS
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Changing horses in mainstream

AT PENPOINT The extent to which mainstreaming may go has been shown by the expiry of the ceasefire with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as...
Read more
Comment

Sapiens’ catastrophe – a grim picture of Sialkot 

Recently, a catastrophic incident at Sialkot where people have been encountering exceptionally heinous crimes for a decade has unfolded the wretched state of kindness...
Read more
Comment

OIC conference on Afghanistan 

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) stands second to the United Nation in terms of the number of its member countries and the population...
Read more
Letters

Preventation of Child abuse through CCTV cameras

Rampant cases of child abuse are being surfaced and reported these days which is pathetic and shows regression of our society that even pupils...
Read more
Letters

The single canal with polluted water

Beautiful Balochistan is a land like a paradise that contains a wealth of minerals and resources. On the other hand, it is bigger than...
Read more
Letters

Infant immunization in Pakistan

The neonatal mortality rate in Pakistan is 45% per 1000 births while those, under five, are dying at a rate of 75% per 1000...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi gets position as Federal Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday appointed Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as Federal Ombudsman. The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard...

Islamabad to repatriate illegal Afghan nationals

Qureshi warns against militants’ regrouping if world abandons Afghanistan

PM testifies before court via video link in defamation case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.