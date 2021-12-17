NATIONAL

Pakistan to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with EU: COAS

By Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar on Friday said that Pakistan valued its relations with European Union (EU) countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with Czech Republic Ambassador in Pakistan Tomas Smetanka at General Headquarter (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the ISPR said, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and measures for collaboration in extending direly needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries. “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On November 19, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal called on the army chief and discussed the Afghan security situation besides matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

Staff Correspondent

