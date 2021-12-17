NATIONAL

Nawaz’s meeting with Mehmood was not political: Pervaiz Rashid

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s telephonic conversation with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and meeting with PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood in London had no political agenda, a news outlet reported on Friday.

According to the report, Rashid clarified that the conversation and meeting had nothing to do with forming any new political alliances, adding that a section of the media is going beyond its primary role of giving news and giving analyses on it.

He said that the conversation and meeting were personal-level engagements, adding that Nawaz Sharif had called Pervaiz Elahi to enquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Talking about the debate of the next candidate for the premiership, he said that such debates are only meant to deflect attention from the actual issue of the country.

The actual issue is that the people are angry with the state and the state cannot just continue to look the other way, he added.

“We need to learn some lessons from the fall of Dhaka,” he concluded.

News Desk

