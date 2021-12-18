Opinion

“Gwadar Ko Haq Do”

Port city still faces serious problems

By Editorial
0
0

The 31-day protest by the people of Gwadar is over after successful negotiations leading to an 11-point agreement with the government. This is good for Gwadar, good for Balochistan and good for Pakistan. The protest saw tens of thousands of people, including women and children, march on the main roads and streets of Gwadar in support of their movement. A protest of this scale representing such multiplicity has been rare in the province

The major issues raised by the protesters included an end to the entry of fishing trawlers in Balochistan’s territorial waters, removal of unnecessary checkposts and easing of trade with Iran. The demands have been raised over many years at different forums, including Parliament, but have gone unheard. As Balochistan Chief Minister put it, “these are all legitimate demands,” a stand that the provincial government has taken all along while holding talks with the protesters.

- Advertisement -

A well-entrenched and powerful vested interest has stood in the way of the acceptance of the demands. When those required to stop the entry of  illegal trawlers continue to look the other way as outsiders deprive the local fishermen of billions of rupees worth of catch, there has to be a reason, graft being presumably the foremost.

Border trade is to be handed back to the district administration by the Frontier Constabulary, thus redressing another grievance. If the protesters didn’t like the FC’s control, there must have been some reason. In accordance with another agreement unnecessary checkposts of the FC would be abolished. There have been complaints that at times FC personnel humiliated local people by misusing their authority.

Powerful people and institutions have been forced to discontinue their age-old malpractices under the pressure of the “Gwadar Ko Haq Do” protest. Will they not try to revert to old practices once the movement has ended? Arrangements have been agreed upon to ensure the implementation of the reforms. It remains to be seen if these prove sustainable.

The powerful month long protest in  Gwadar  should be a wake-up call for Islamabad. People in  the port city which holds great strategic and economic significance for Pakistan still face  serious problems  including the acute  shortage of water and power.  These have to be urgently resolved before another movement rocks the city.

Previous articleMr Khan’s expenses
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Mr Khan’s expenses

In view of the PTI’s dismal record of pursuing cases in court, confidence is not generated by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s announcement that a...
Read more
Comment

Changing horses in mainstream

AT PENPOINT The extent to which mainstreaming may go has been shown by the expiry of the ceasefire with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as...
Read more
Comment

Sapiens’ catastrophe – a grim picture of Sialkot 

Recently, a catastrophic incident at Sialkot where people have been encountering exceptionally heinous crimes for a decade has unfolded the wretched state of kindness...
Read more
Comment

OIC conference on Afghanistan 

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) stands second to the United Nation in terms of the number of its member countries and the population...
Read more
Letters

Preventation of Child abuse through CCTV cameras

Rampant cases of child abuse are being surfaced and reported these days which is pathetic and shows regression of our society that even pupils...
Read more
Letters

The single canal with polluted water

Beautiful Balochistan is a land like a paradise that contains a wealth of minerals and resources. On the other hand, it is bigger than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

ATC sentences four accused in Perween Rahman case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Friday awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned rights...

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi gets position as Federal Ombudsman

Islamabad to repatriate illegal Afghan nationals

Qureshi warns against militants’ regrouping if world abandons Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.