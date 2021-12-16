NAP implementation key to solve national issues: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed the need for implementing National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit to solve national issues and eradicate terrorism.

Talking to media along with Christian leaders and notables here on Thursday, he said the government is working to review the NAP as the prime minister has already held a meeting in this regard.

Ashrafi alleged that the former government used the NAP only for removal of speakers from mosques. The incumbent government would bring major changes in the NAP to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, he added.

People living in Pakistan and following country’s laws enjoy equal rights, he said and added that the non-Muslim communities are not alone and as a majority group, all Muslims will stand with them at every forum. No one would be allowed to take the law in their own hands and use the law to serve their own interest, he further said.

He appreciated the political parties’ stance not to allow the Sialkot incident to repeat in the future and their show of solidarity with the non-Muslim community in Pakistan.

Remembering the brutal Army Public School (APS) incident on its seventh anniversary, Ashrafi said today (December 16) is the day for the nation to move forward unitedly and make commitment to serve and defend the country.

“We are starting with the determination that Pakistan belongs to all irrespective of his or her affiliation or beliefs,” he added.