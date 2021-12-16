NATIONAL

ECP reserves decision on Saeed Ghani’s plea against fine over violations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdict in Sindh’s minister Saeed Ghani’s plea against fine over violations of electoral code of conduct.

On December 10, the country’s supreme electoral body slapped fine over top Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and others over violations during local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Saeed Ghani appeared before ECP after being summoned today. The PPP leader said he got the news of Rs50,000 fine by the ECP, through media. Ghani said Nisar Khuhro has also been fined over violations though he is not a member of parliament or adviser.

Action is taken on the announcement of development projects in case of code of conduct violations, he added. ECP member from Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi asked the minister to file plea against the imposition of the fine.

Ghani said he is ready to pay the fine on the orders of the election commission but it is not right to fine one without hearing his or her stance.

It is to be noted that PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, MNAs Khursheed Shah, and Qadir Patel, and party’s Sindh leader Nisar Khuhro have been fined over violating the code of conduct during the local bodies elections in KP province. They were directed to submit Rs50,000 each in the national treasury.

