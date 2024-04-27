Imran thumbs up to negotiations with establishment, political forces

Incarcerated PTI founder wants TORs be devised prior to engaging with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has reportedly authorised his party to engage in negotiations with the establishment and other political entities.

According to media reports, PTI is open to discussions with both the establishment and political parties, a notion confirmed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz, who stated that Imran Khan has granted permission for negotiations.

The party insiders claimed that Khan has stressed that any negotiations must adhere strictly to the Constitution and legal frameworks. Furthermore, it is suggested that Terms of Reference (TORs) will be established prior to the negotiations, guiding discussions with stakeholders including the establishment and political parties.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Faraz highlighted the current political instability in the country and stressed the importance of defining negotiation parameters. The manner in which the negotiations will take place and in what environment should be decided first, only then will the way for the negotiations be paved with those who are the stakeholders, he added.

Faraz said PTI is a reality and so is the establishment.

He raised questions on the authenticity of the incumbent government formed post-February 8 elections, noting the reliance on Form 47.

The PTI leader stated, “It remains to be seen how empowered it [government] is.” Faraz emphasised the need to lay the groundwork and create a conducive environment before initiating dialogue with the government and establishment.

During a Senate session the previous day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended an invitation to PTI for talks on the directive of party leadership.

On the same day, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi expressed intentions to engage in discussions with the military establishment. Afridi, speaking to a private TV channel, indicated that talks with the army chief and DG ISI would take place soon.

Afridi clarified that PTI’s objective is not to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for itself but rather to negotiate for the betterment of Pakistan’s future.

He also mentioned Imran Khan’s longstanding desire to engage with the establishment from day one, lamenting the absence of a response thus far.